Wander Around The “Destiny” Universe With Google Streetview

By now we’re all used to scoping out new neighborhoods and other geographic curiosities with the near-ubiquitous Google Streetview, but now you can take a trip beyond earth and into the fictional future thanks to the highly-anticipated game Destiny.

Activision and agency 72andSunny have taken the the game’s version of Mars, Venus and the Moon and used Google tech to give gamers a chance to wander around within a familiar interface, as well as learn about weaponry and other aspects of the game, due for a September 9th release.

This is the first time a video game has been mapped out using streetview tools, but unlike when you use it to check out the new sandwich shop down the street, each locale here features some cool (and foreboding) narration with tips about the laundry list of terrible, terrible dangers that could be around the corner.





It’s an engaging and fun site that should help stoke the fan fires lit last year with a Jon Favreau-directed promo spot. A beta test of the game attracted more than 4.6 million players and some analysts have projected Destiny will sell about 15 million units in its first year.