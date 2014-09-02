Everyone Is On the Toilet In This Plea For Net Neutrality

Depending on how the Federal Communications Commission rules on the issue, U.S. citizens could be faced with the prospect of a tiered Internet, which presents a number of possible issues for large content providers, startups, the poor, and innovation and society in general.





The case for net neutrality–that all Internet data should be treated equally–is being made by companies like Google and Netflix, but also citizens who want the web to remain equally accessible for all. A new PSA from creative shop Thinkmodo (the company that gave us Demon Baby and the Hovercraft golf cart) uses a catchy tune and people on toilets to make its point.





Made in three weeks using more than 1,440 stills, the stop-motion video asks the FCC not to flush our web rights away and depicts a world in which everyone is on the porcelain throne at all times. If you thought the streets of NYC smelled funky in the summer now, just imagine what it’s like in this reality. Never mind the horrors held within a coffee shop. The whole toilet thing is a weird metaphor, but one that may keep people talking about the issue leading up to the closing of the feds’ reply period on the subject comes to a close later this month.