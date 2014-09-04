How The Ellen DeGeneres Of Silicon Valley Is Bringing Money To Female Tech Founders

When tech founders go on The Valley Girl Show , they never know what might happen. They could be hula-hooping, robot dancing, or blowing bubbles with the show’s pink-bedecked host Jesse Draper, who fashions herself the “Ellen DeGeneres of tech.”

Draper, 28, started recording the web series six years ago in her parents’ garage, and it’s since been shown in syndication everywhere from taxicabs to Denny’s restaurants. Thanks to a recent deal, Draper’s show will soon have a regular slot on the Fox TV network.

Daughter of Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, she’s been immersed in the tech world from an early age. “I grew up trying new technologies my dad would bring home,” Draper says. “I would see these great entrepreneurs on CNN and CNBC being grilled about the financials.”

It’s not a shortage of women in tech that’s the problem. It’s the aversion many of these female founders have to being put in the spotlight that keeps them at a low profile.

But when it came to actually talking about the inspiration behind their business, she found the conversations fell short. That’s where her show tries to fill the gap. “I want to bring technology to life in a new way,” she says.

Her guests have included Silicon Valley big names like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Sheryl Sandberg. But unlike most tech shows out there, tally up the number of men and women represented–they should split roughly 50-50. After the first season of her show, Draper realized only three of the 28 tech execs and founders she’d interviewed had been women. She then vowed to give both genders equal representation. “I’ve stayed true to my promise,” she says. “But it’s been really difficult.”

While much has been said about equality of pay for men and women in tech compared to other industry wage gaps, Draper sees other key disparities working against women tech founders. She’s trying to change that.

