Why Does Twitter Feel So Angry?

Last week, my colleague Sarah Kessler wrote an excellent analysis about whether August was actually a terrible month because, well, it sure felt like it.

She cited data from social media analysis firm General Sentiment, which tracked the mentions of 170 million topics across Facebook, Twitter, and more, assigning each update a positive or negative sentiment. Although it’s not a perfect measure by any stretch, the goal was to determine whether that sinking feeling really did reverberate across social media.

Short version: Plenty of people thought August was unusually awful, although the evidence wasn’t quite conclusive.

Twitter in particular–where news surfaces first, where conversation is (mostly) unfiltered by algorithms–seemed to be steeping in its own unique brand of awful. Users seemed angry, and that (mean)spiritedness was perhaps best encapsulated when Robin Williams’s daughter Zelda fled the service after bullies trolled her in the wake of her father’s suicide. (She’s back now, by the way.) It was as if sewage seeping from the nether regions of 4chan and Reddit had contaminated Twitter’s groundwater.

So let’s ask another question: Was Twitter always this mean?

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Twitter is mostly what you make of it, and how it feels is determined largely by who you follow, any impending Facebook-like algorithm changes to the feed notwithstanding. You are provided a wide-angle view of what your follow list is chatting about. But for now, if you no longer find someone else’s Twitter feed pertinent to your interests or goals, you can click the unfollow button or block them. The opt-in is what makes Twitter Twitter.

But the idea that Twitter–which, at least in the beginning, seemed like a cheery place to chat with strangers–is somehow becoming more inhospitable to people without a thick skin has some merit. A 2013 Civility in America survey by KRC Research found that 70% of 1,000 people surveyed think incivility has risen to “crisis levels.” More instructively, 34% of the participants surveyed blamed Twitter.