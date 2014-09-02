“Diet Racism” Is The Beverage Of Choice For Your Quietly Intolerant Friends

Anytime someone starts a sentence with “I’m not racist, but . . .” the next thing that person says will always be super offensive. Perhaps these folks have all been drinking the same Kool-Aid.





Ever since Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, the words “post-racial society” have been thrown around a lot–but often ironically. If anything, electing a black president seemed to empower some of the more casual racists in a time when blatant racism had long since become anathema to a civilized society (and yet still in full effect). These are the folks who don’t want to be thought of as hateful, but can’t resist airing the occasional smug opinion about other cultures that aren’t the white middle class. And now there’s a fake brand for their particular flavor of insensitive opinions: Diet Racism.





Not since some genius coined the term ‘haterade’ long ago has a fake beverage so well encapsulate a shit attitude. In a new video from CollegeHumor, Diet Racism is the soft drink of choice for those on whom the concept of white privilege is fully lost. Apparently, this concoction has “the same sweet ignorance of regular racism, but with none of the guilt or self-awareness.” In the fake ad for this fake product, a bunch of people offer their problematic opinions on a host of uncomfortable topics like Affirmative Action and stop-and-frisk, all while sipping the smooth taste of Diet Racism. The next time one of your friends or drunk uncles starts spouting off similarly, you know what to accuse them of imbibing instead of (or probably in addition to) alcohol.

[h/t to Complex]