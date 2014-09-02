Alcographic: Find Out Which Booze Each Country Gets Drunk On The Most





According to a new series of interactive alcoholic infographics, North America is joined by Australia, Brazil, Germany, Finland, and several more countries in choosing beer most often for tying one on. (At 2530 ml of beer per person per week, Namibia is the most beer-drinkingest country of all.)





Created by the data wizard known as Zenoid for Ghost in the Data, the infographics allow users to look up how much beer, wine, or spirits each country runs through in a given week, and which type of booze each seems to prefer. While the surprises are few–Russians like spirits? Who knew?–it should be of interest to anyone visiting Argentina to know how serious its residents are about wine-guzzling, and prepare accordingly.

[h/t to Vox]