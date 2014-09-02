Germany Bans Uber, Promises $327,422 Fine Per Illegal Ride

Isn’t it ironic? Uber, the ride-sharing service that borrows its name from the German language , has been banned in Germany. A Frankfurt court on Tuesday imposed a fine of $327,422 per ride for any Uber car found violating the ban.

Taxi Deutschland Servicegesellschaft company sued Uber, arguing that Uber drivers are operating without the proper permits, insurance, and inspections that regulate taxi drivers.

Bans and court battles are nothing new for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, which have faced similar problems elsewhere in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The complaints are often the same: Ride-share drivers don’t face the same scrutiny as taxis and therefore are not as safe.

For the most part, Uber and Lyft have continued operating despite legal threats. However, while this aggressive strategy may be successful in the U.S., The New York Times notes that Uber may have a tougher battle in Germany, where labor standards and privacy laws are stricter.

Uber said in a statement: “You cannot put the brakes on progress. Uber will continue its operations–and will continue to offer its services via its app–throughout Germany.”