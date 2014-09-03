Who Is Liable When Cloud Services Are Hacked?

Over the weekend, some of the world’s biggest celebrities found themselves dealing with a privacy nightmare. Naked, explicit pictures of themselves they had taken for private use were obtained by hackers and posted to the Internet . Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, McKayla Maroney, and a host of other (young and female) public names who may have used Apple’s iCloud to store naked pictures of themselves all got caught up in the scandal.

As of press time, the mechanics of each case of non-consensual photo sharing are unknown. Apple put out a statement saying noting that a few, specific iCloud users had been targeted but it’s unknown whether these celebrities knew how Apple’s default iCloud settings automatically back up copies of any picture taken with an iPhone to remote servers.

This raises the question of culpability. Are Apple, Google, Dropbox and their rivals liable when an account is hacked and naked pictures are uploaded to 4chan or corporate emails end up on PasteBin?

While the terms and conditions of iCloud explicitly say that “Apple does not represent or guarantee that the service will be free from loss, corruption, attack, viruses, interference, hacking, or other security intrusions,” there’s a bit of a gray area there. Apple is a global corporation with a presence in nearly all countries that operates under a wide variety of laws. And the law gets murky when it comes to the question of cloud providers not doing all they can to protect customers. While Apple and their rivals are in the clear, the hackers who stole the pictures can be liable under some circumstances.

In some cases, there have been legal remedies for individuals who found naked pictures of themselves uploaded to the Internet.

Rolf Weber and Dominic Nicolaj Staiger of the University of Zurich recently tackled the question of liability issues related to cloud computing. Part of the murkiness, they write, is due to the fact that cloud services like iCloud are based in one jurisdiction and used by users in other jurisdictions. In addition, the European Union has much stronger personal data privacy protections than the United States or Canada. Although it’s very much an open question, cloud providers generally have less legal protection in Europe than in North America.