How To Avoid Being A Victim Of Your Own Innovation

The ubiquitous coffee chain was growing at a phenomenal pace through much of the last decade. In 1987, the company had only 17 stores, but by 1999 the number had grown to 2,500. That total doubled and redoubled until 2007.

Then, with more than 15,000 company-operated coffee shops worldwide, the company’s growth hit a wall. Day-to-day store traffic stalled for the first time in the company’s forty-year history, and Starbucks began closing locations (mostly in the U.S.) at roughly the same pace it was opening them.

By the end of 2007, the company’s stock had lost more than 40% of its value, and legendary CEO Howard Schultz returned to rescue the company he had built. Schultz set to work refocusing the stores on providing a premium experience to match its premium prices. The former, he thought, had been lost in all the growth.

The source of much of the company’s troubles was disruptive technology–technology pioneered and championed by Starbucks itself. As U.S. consumers embraced the idea of daily lattes in the 1980s, the company first standardized on a largely manual European espresso machine known as the Linea, a high-tech, low-profile work-horse with room to make six drinks at a time. (The company still has a version at its original location in Seattle.)

The Linea was an artisan’s machine, requiring extensive training and plenty of practice before it could deliver a consistently superior beverage. As the company’s success led to faster expansion, however, handmade espresso drinks became a bottleneck, leading to long waits and vast differences in quality from one barista to the next.

So in 2000, near the end of Schultz’s original tenure, the company began switching out its 20,000 Linea machines, replacing them with the semiautomatic Verismo 801. The Verismo ground the beans and pressed the coffee automatically and used the latest electronic sensors to control such sensitive variables as temperature, humidity, and even barometric pressure. The Verismo offered fast, consistent performance with minimal training, helping to fuel the company’s explosive growth.