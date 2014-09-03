3 Ways To Prevent Work From Taking Over Your Employees’ Lives

No matter how many books you read or management strategies you try, there will always be a struggle to find a true work-life balance for any career.

Any good manager knows that his or her responsibilities don’t end at coaching around how employees should optimize their time: You need to help your team cultivate a healthy work-life balance, too. Employee burnout is a real concern; it simply cannot coincide with high productivity or healthy morale.

Is finding the perfect work-life combo an elusive goal? Of course. There will never be a perfect split between your professional and personal lives. But there are a few simple steps that you as a leader can take to help your team get to a healthy place. Here are three of them:

Sometimes we’re not truly busy, we’ve just taken on too much. Help your team to understand where they can, and should, limit their work. Coach them on:

Taking a look at internal meetings: It’s too easy to add another name to a meeting invitation, especially because you think they might have thoughts on the topic at hand and don’t want them to feel excluded. But instead of just inviting them, talk to your team about this. Encourage them to wonder if everyone they’re inviting to meetings needs to be there and if they themselves need to take on so many meetings in the first place.

Saying no: Help your team members to understand their roles and priorities. They might not be saying no to enough prospects or to those extra meetings they don’t really need to attend.

Quitting projects: A lot of us were raised to believe that quitting anything isn’t good. That’s entirely untrue when it comes to work. For example, if one of your sales reps is prospecting off of a list that’s not returning strong opportunities–and clearly not going to–his or her valuable time could be spent elsewhere.