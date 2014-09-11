Everything You Need To Know About How The Workplace Is Evolving

We are approaching an historic transformation of what for thousands of years we have considered work: scavenging, hunting, laboring in fields, and later offices. Today we are seeing a punctuated equilibrium, a radical rethinking of what it means to be an employer or employed. Whichever you are now, your future is about to change.

Three drivers are pushing us toward a radical employment transformation: Speed Change is now accelerating beyond the ability of formal organizational structures to adapt. Innovation guru Gary Hamel says, “The organizations that survive in the coming decades will be those that are capable of change as fast as change itself.” While Eric Pearson, CIO of InterContinental Hotels Group, agrees that speed is becoming the most critical characteristic of success, Wharton Professor George Day says that the key to growth is the ability to turn uncertainty into opportunity. Though size was once an advantage, in fast-paced environments it becomes a tax. As companies grow, “the ratio of managers to front-line employees goes up, decision cycles get longer, and decision become more political,” Hamel says. Shift To A Creative Economy The shift from a manufacturing to a knowledge economy has lasted two decades. Now the next shift is coming: from knowledge to creativity. We no longer need to hire knowledge. It’s nearly all at our digital fingertips. What matters now is creativity, the ability to devise innovative solutions from knowledge. This is something technology still cannot emulate. Disaggregation Uber, Airbnb, OpenTable, and innumerable disruptive innovations all play on the fact that industries are disaggregating. Anyone can plug into Alibaba.com and “turn on” the production capacity that 20 years ago only large, rich companies could access. The winners today, as Hamel says, think about “their share of advantage and their share of cost. Turn over an Apple product and you will see ‘designed in California, manufactured in China.’” Since we can outsource almost anything, we will see companies starting to retreat to the most profitable activities.

So how can you adapt ahead of your competition? There are four interconnected keys to this: 1. Configuration The traditional top-down hierarchical structure is the product of a paper-based information paradigm in which you needed to push information up to a manager who would synthesize it and push it up further. In a digital, big-data world, we don’t need this anymore. We will start moving away from tightly defined job descriptions toward a world in which employees get to pick which efforts they want to contribute to. VAGAS, a Brazilian software company and one of the M-Prize winners, has structured itself as a “radically” horizontal organization, with no hierarchy and no command structure. Self-managing teams have a high degree of freedom and autonomy. Leaders aren’t officially designated, but emerge organically. 2. Incentives We have been speaking for years about companies like Google that allow engineers to invest 20% of their time on ad-hoc projects. This practice will grow. SAP is exploring a model that measures the performance of employees with a formula of, say, 80% on your core role, 10% on your ability to help the sales team cross-sell, and 10% on the success of a special strategic project. Non-financial motivations, like shared value and drawing a sense of purpose from your work, are becoming more important. The “career ladder” will stop being the carrot every manager clamors for and your promotion will no longer rest in the hands of one boss. As Hamel said, “When one individual is largely responsible for my career, how can that person be free?” Your boss will start being measured on things like the number of ideas their organization generates and number of ideas that make it through the pipeline. 3. Training Companies must start training all types of employees to be innovators, not just those in the Chief Innovation Officers’ camp. Companies may say they take innovation seriously, but when Hamel’s team asks shop floor workers “Do they pay you to be a business innovator? Have they taught you to recognize trends or recognize opportunities?” the answer is no.

4. Resource Allocation We will start seeing distributed marketplaces in which ideas can compete for funding. Pearson has been admiring several companies that are doing this well and believes this is critical for any large organization that wants to be nimble. GE, for example, solicits thousands of growth ideas then partners with VC firms to fund them. AT&T has succeeded with a similar effort.