It Took A Six-Year-Old To Redesign A Bizarre Label For “Brown Sauce”

While the food scene in London is as sophisticated as pretty much anywhere else these days, the British struggled historically with a reputation for weird, terrible food. Lots of kidney stuff and boiled things. The items depicted on the label for “Essential Waitrose Brown Sauce” harked back to those classic bad British food associations. The label depicted a quaking tomato, and what looked like some gold nuggets and two brown lumps that resemble Medjool dates or . . . really, something much more disgusting.

Before (Left) and After Photo: Caters News Agency

As it turns out, six-year-old Harry Deverill, had a similar complaint about the label on his favorite condiment. “I asked Daddy what the picture is of,” young Deverill wrote to Waitrose’s managing director. “Daddy didn’t know and neither do I.” In his note, Deverill (now a strapping lad of seven) offered to illustrate a new label for Waitrose–one with easily recognizable foodstuffs. His creation is a charming illustration of a full English breakfast of fried eggs, sausage, baked beans, and tomatoes. Waitrose liked the picture so much, that the company has introduced a limited edition label on its bottles across the U.K., featuring Deverill’s image. It’s a victory for consumer-friendly design and, one supposes, for brown sauce.

Now, about that name . . .