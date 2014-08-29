Tide Salutes Labor Day, May Make You Cry Over Uniforms

In a tribute to the true meaning of Labor Day, Tide salutes working people with this ode to uniforms and the roll they play in peoples’ lives. It comes down to the old adage that it’s the person who makes the uniform, not the other way around.





And in the grand advertising tradition of tugging heartstrings and tear ducts, Tide, and agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York use the uniform as a vehicle of emotion and nostalgia, complete with a building piano crescendo and one hell of a narrator reveal. By the time it’s over you might need to wipe your eyes with that uniform.