To Celebrate The 20th Anniversary of “Friends,” Central Perk Comes To New York

Have you ever wanted to sit on that orange couch from the Central Perk coffee shop in Friends and just talk nonsense with your mates all day before returning to your improbably large apartment?

Starting on September 17, New Yorkers will have a month to indulge the fantasy (at least the couch part). To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series premiere, Eight O’Clock Coffee and agency Source Marketing are opening a Central Perk pop up store in Soho. In addition to serving free coffee, the shop will host guest appearances by the show’s deadpan barista, Gunther and open mic events that are sure to be as terrible (though probably not as funny) as Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat” serenade. Eight O’Clock Coffee is even offering a limited-edition “Central Perk Roast,” featuring the cast photograph. Now when you sip your morning Joe, you can gaze at those friends of yesteryear and feel nostalgic for the mid ’90s.



