Why You Should Resist The Urge To Google Everything–And How To Find The Strength

Admit it. In our instant gratification society, it’s very tempting to just Google the answer to a question rather than research it or let our curiosity grow.

So says British author Ian Leslie in his new book Curious: The Desire to Know And Why Your Future Depends On It. “Highly curious people are in greater demand than ever before in modern economies, and they’re pulling away from everyone else,” Leslie says.

At a recent lecture sponsored by the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce in London, Leslie discussed his book, as well as two types of curiosity: diversive and epistemic. Diversive curiosity is a hunger for new information, Leslie says. It’s impulsive– like scratching an itch–and takes you in new directions. The second type, epistemic curiosity, is a lifelong quest for knowledge, characterized by building one’s knowledge base and exploring questions.

Humans are born with an instinct to be curious, Leslie says. He cites a study that found children between the ages of three and five ask nearly 40,000 questions. Once children reach school age, their natural curiosity wanes, in part, he theorizes, because learning is hard work. Epistemic curiosity requires focus, persistence, and discipline, Leslie notes.

While the Internet and sites like Google have put information at our fingertips, it often makes us lazy, he says. “[It] doesn’t give curiosity time to incubate and grow.”

Jonathan Wai, a psychologist and research scientist at Duke University, recently reviewed Leslie’s book for Psychology Today. Here are his three takeaways for how to become more curious without consulting the Internet.

Leslie tells the story of John Lloyd, a successful British television producer who, after hitting a rough patch in his career, took time off work to take long walks and read books to satiate his curiosity. “[He read about] Socrates and ancient Athens,” Leslie writes. “He read about light and magnetism. He read about the Renaissance and the French impressionists. He had no method or plan, but simply followed his curiosity wherever it took him.”