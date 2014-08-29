Guinness Boasts Of Blackness In New African Campaign

This might be the first time in advertising history that a beer has used the color of its product as a marketing tool to appeal to a specific demographic. Iconic Irish brand Guinness has launched a new campaign for the African youth market under the tagline “Made of Black.”

Now obviously, given its dark stout characteristics, Guinness is a black beer, but the campaign also aligns that color–through artists and the use of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead”–with prominent aspects of black culture like music and dance.





In press statements the brand says the idea behind the #madeofblack campaign is not about color, but individuals who aren’t afraid to express themselves and “shines a light on a movement being created by a new generation of Africans whose boldness cannot be contained and who are fueling a new, progressive spirit of Africa.”

It launched with a five-hour takeover of MTV Base, featuring stunts, guest appearances from Ghanaian/UK musician Fuse ODG, among others.