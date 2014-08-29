Are 3-D Video Capsules The New Family Photo Albums?

Before photography became widespread, the average person had no way of knowing what their ancestors from just a few generations past looked like, say the founders of Yourbot .

Yourbot aims to help users record not just their pictures but their personalities, using a mix of video and sound recording and profile questions to create digital archives users can share with their families now and after their passing, says founder Ekim Kaya.

“You can think of this as a digital time capsule,” he says, pointing to a prototype Android-powered device that will let Yourbot customers access recordings of their loved ones. A projector and mirror inside the handheld device help create a three-dimensional image, Kaya says.

“We didn’t want to use an LED screen,” he says. “We decided to go with a projector that makes it look a little bit from the past.”

Users will be able to answer questions about their personal histories–their childhood neighborhoods, their lifelong relationships toward money and career, their thoughts on the keys to happiness–and about current events, says Kaya.

“Let’s say there is a conflict going in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine–we’ll send them a question about the solution to this debate,” he says. “We will be curating up-to-date questions so that we will extract more information.”

Yourbot started as a project of Kaya’s company Botego, which builds automated conversation agents for automated customer service, he says. And the tool will let users record their answers as video, or as audio, or as plain text; should they choose audio or text, Botego’s technology will create an animated video for them to share, he says.