What Your Media Contacts Want You To Know Before You Send Them A Pitch

In the early days of founding and leading my real estate crowdfunding startup, I wore about 15 different hats. I handled everything from product development to HR. I was also writing all the press releases and pitches for the company, reaching out to reporters and networking with editors, both in person and remotely.

It’s no easy feat being your company’s publicist and spokesperson, but many startup leaders don’t have any other choice than to go this route. Early on, there’s often little or no budget to hire an agency.

This can present a great opportunity because you begin to build your own personal Rolodex of press relationships, but there’s a delicate balance between pitching your business and being a CEO whose role is to be visionary about your company and your industry. In our case, I had to handle everything myself.

So how do you approach reporters in a way that it’s mutually beneficial and builds a relationship over time? Here’s how I did it:

Reporters have inboxes full of unread pitches, and yours could easily land in the spam filter or slush pile. If you don’t know what a particular writer covers or his general coverage area, you’ll waste everyone’s time by approaching the wrong writer. You wouldn’t pitch a business story to Better Homes and Gardens, would you? So don’t pitch a real estate story to a travel reporter, or a business story to a science editor.

Also, don’t assume your company alone is story worthy. When you get in touch with a reporter, have a unique angle with new information. Many publicists make the mistake of opening with, “I saw you wrote about crowdfunding. You should cover my company, too.” Give a reporter something fascinating off the bat, something meatier, and something not already on his radar. “My company does X” simply isn’t a story. If he’s already written about a topic, at the very least, he needs a new angle and new sources.

The very best publicists offer story ideas that don’t necessarily pitch their clients because reporters remember a solid lead and appreciate a favor. Be an indispensable resource in your space rather than focused only on trying to promote your own brand. Your media contact will be much more likely to remember you–and your startup–the next time he needs a source for a relevant story.