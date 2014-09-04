Draw On The Floor With This Pencil Lamp’s Cord

Cords are a necessary evil for even the most elegant lamps, but sometimes they stick out like a sore thumb. Despite this, there are surprisingly few designers who are actually working to find fun ways to integrate cords into their lamp designs.

One exception is the HB Lamp, a whimsical lamp designed by U.K. duo Michael & George, which looks like nothing less than a giant pencil propped up in a corner, illuminating the room with its glowing eraser. But that dose of surrealism allows for the lead-colored cord to snake out of the pencil tip, running across the floorboards like an act of vandalism by Harold of purple crayon fame.

Outside of just a clever cord and a whimsical design, Michael & George say their hope is “to inspire light bulb moments within everyone.” But if the idea of having a giant pencil hanging out in your living room seems a little bit much, the duo have also created a stubbier HB Lamp Mini, just 15-inches tall.

The HB Lamp can be purchased through Michael & George’s online shop, starting at around $1,600.

[h/t Inhabitat]