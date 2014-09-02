3 Brands That Prove Listening To Customers Is Key To Company Comebacks

A customer revolution is underway. More than ever, customers are empowered to make informed decisions and influence them. They’re no longer passive observers, they’re active participants, educating themselves about products and services before ever engaging with a brand.

The convergence of social, mobile, and cloud technologies has lead to massive changes in the way people buy, and if companies want to compete in this new landscape, they need to transform the way they do business. For those companies looking to make a comeback, looping customer feedback into the decision-making process is key.

History shows that when companies listen to their customers, collaborate with them and innovate together, they thrive. And when they don’t, they fail. Best Buy, Nascar, and Yahoo are good examples of companies increasingly putting an emphasis on understanding its core customers in an effort to make a rebound. They’ve started to take bold steps to react to the demand of the market, to be more customer-obsessed, and turn customer feedback into action. As a result, these organizations are now showing signs of revival.

Big-box retailer Best Buy is listening to its customers more than ever by focusing on its customer reviews. The retailer has begun to share feedback with vendors and has taken a range of actions based on web reviews. In fact, it rewards some customers with special points to use toward future purchases for completing reviews.

Since joining Nascar as CMO, Steve Phelps has made Nascar one of the most fan-centric sports brands in the business. Nascar turns to its Official Nascar Fan Council, a customer intelligence platform that captures fan insight from 12,000 loyal viewers on an ongoing basis. Nascar has also partnered with Hewlett-Packard to develop a social media command center, helping it stay in tune with fan feedback in real time.

With more and more companies looking to be customer-centric including Amazon and Cisco, Yahoo is no exception. Given the many recent changes and acquisitions at Yahoo, understanding that each message to its customera has an impact is critical.

“One of the things we talk about at Yahoo is how every interaction elicits a reaction, says Yahoo SVP of brand creative Bob Stohrer. “Meaning, we have to know that, anything we do, no matter how small it may seem, could be incredibly meaningful to our consumer.”