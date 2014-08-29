Rebecca Minkoff To Debut Tech-Enabled Jewelry

Rebecca Minkoff, the fashion brand known for elegant accessories with a downtown edge, is following in the footsteps of competitors like Diane von Furstenberg and Tory Burch and designing a line of five wearable devices that will launch this fall.

“Our girl wants to wear bracelets and jewelry and she has this relationship with technology, but for us, we’re adding function into very fashionable items she would choose to buy, whether they were tech-enabled or not,” CEO Uri Minkoff told Women’s Wear Daily. He described a scenario in which a woman out to dinner may want to set aside the distraction of her smartphone, but still receive alerts regarding messages from specific family members, friends, or colleagues. “It’s a dual-purpose thing.”





The line will debut next week at the brand’s spring fashion show. Looks range from a $60 lightning cable that doubles as a bracelet, in Minkoff’s signature black leather and gold, to a chunky $120 chain-link bracelet with black and gray studs that mask its ability to send a small range of notifications. The jewelry recalls rings from startup Ringly, which sells $145 cocktail rings that vibrate in four possible patterns, according to the wearer’s preferences.





Additional items in the new collection include a compact mobile charger and iPhone cases, designed in partnership with Case-Mate. Rebecca Minkoff already sells a line of “functional fashion” that includes the Olivia Tech Wallet, a wallet designed for cash, cards, and phone, and the Stellé Audio Clutch, a Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker.

