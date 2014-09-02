How One Tech Company’s Fun, Lo-Fi Side Project Became A Business Asset

Nestled in an empty lot between a motorcycle shop and an air compressor company in an unassuming, industrial part of town is one of Pittsburgh’s most interesting nightspots. Enclosed in pallet-board walls and capped by constellations of hanging lights is an outdoor space to which in-the-know locals bring their own libations, consumed while crowding around an open fire pit or makeshift picnic tables, after grabbing some grub from a visiting food truck or throwing their own on a grill. Then, patrons might catch a live band. There are old boom boxes and found mixtapes, and you’ll find the cool kids hanging with thirty-something creative professionals. There will likely be a few dogs, and maybe even kids, roaming around. Admission requires a membership but once inside the vibe is super-chill–and totally Instagrammable.

This is Bayardstown Social Club.





The immediate assumption would be that Bayardstown is an extension of a restaurant or club or even a local arts group. But in fact, Bayardstown is the brainchild of Nathan Martin, CEO of Deeplocal, a Pittsburgh technology company. And what started as a fun summer side project has bloomed into a bona fide hot spot and, perhaps more important, a significant marketing tool for Deeplocal.

But first, the beginning. Martin started the social club on little more than a whim. Wanting a chill space in town to hang that was more backyard than bar patio, he invested a small amount of money, enlisted the intellectual capital of his colleagues and brought his pie-in-the-sky idea to fruition in a matter of weeks.

“We started this project for fun. Summer in Pittsburgh is so short and you don’t want to sit inside at a bar or restaurant but there’s nothing casual,” says Martin. “Also, we do so much work with clients and we don’t have much time, especially with technology projects, to do our own stuff any more. This was something that we could do where we could take our skills and really design and brand a space, but not have a lot of technology commitment either.”

With a design inspired by the outdoor BBQs of Austin–and Martin’s own backyard–the space was conceived to stay on the right side of the laws while skirting the need for any official permitting. For instance, Bayardstown sits on an empty lot, which the owner was willing to see transformed, meaning it’s treated like private property and patrons can bring whatever food and drinks they like. It’s also in an industrial part of town, so there are no neighbors to complain. The neighbors that do exist are members–and one even donates a power source. The pallet walls and open-air space avoided the need for building permits. And membership waivers, policies that only patrons touch their food or drink, and the fact that Bayardstown is registered independent of Deeplocal, protects the company from liability. Martin says it was all built, with the help of his parents, in a matter of two weeks.

As if to prove the adage “if you build it, they will come,” Martin’s lark was a success. Bayardstown was promptly embraced by the super-hipster crowd looking for an underground haunt to call their own–the fact that the name and its entire branding was based on an old-timey gang, The Bayardstown Rats, that ran in the hood in the early 1900s likely helped the cause. Every once in a while bands would show up and with some begging, Martin says local food trucks would show up from time to time. It was rag-tag and a hustle, but with 250 members and positive word-of-mouth, Martin was happy because his vision became reality.