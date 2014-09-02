How To Tell A Captivating Story Like A Stand-Up Comedian

A story well-told is powerful. It grips us and keeps us engaged, then leave us somewhat changed–perhaps a little happier, more understanding, or determined–because of it. Good storytelling skills can be a powerful asset in business, helping you in every area from presentations to crafting a great rationale for a new project.

Ophira Eisenberg tells good stories. A stand-up comedian, radio host, and writer, she is a frequent host of popular New York City story slams staged by The Moth, a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. She says the rise of social media has played a huge role in our renewed interest in storytelling.

“People want something more meaty than 140 characters,” she says. “So we go back to storytelling and maybe to revitalizing the human connection.”

Whether it’s about business or life, Eisenberg says good stories have several common elements:

A story hangs around a problem that needs to be solved and which involves some risk, Eisenberg says. Listeners perk up when they hear a problem that holds immediate risk, like when you lock yourself out of your house on your wedding day–and your dress or tuxedo is on the other side of the door.

As a business leader, you may be facing a crisis in your business or you may be trying to tell a story that mirrors a problem your customer is facing.

Along with the risk comes the humanity reflected in the possibility of failure or loss. The subject of the story needs to face down some of the universal fears that we all have, since that’s what truly surprises people, she says. When you tell the story of eschewing the law career your parents wanted for you, or overcoming a big financial mistake from which it took years to recover, being honest about the challenges, fears, and failures you faced gives the story power.