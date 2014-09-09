Tired Of Boring Dinners? This IBM Supercomputer Creates Inventive New Food

If you were to open your fridge one night and find a measly 10 items inside, you might decide to order Chinese. But the truth is that you could craft 3,628,800 dishes simply by mixing those ingredients in various combinations. Factor in different preparation styles and methods of cooking, and the options quickly reach the quintillions.

But first you’d have to invite Chef Watson, a new web app created by IBM and Bon Appétit magazine. It’s designed to reveal the creative possibilities lurking inside your fridge and cabinets, bringing what IBM is calling “com-putational creativity” to the kitchen. To make a dish with the free app–which launched in beta on bonappetit.com in June–you simply type in the ingredients you’d like to use, the kind of dish you’d like to eat (paella or quiche, say), and the style you’d like to try (Portuguese, French, or even something called Mad Men). Then Watson goes to work, using its cloud-based processing power to produce not one but 100 full step-by-step recipes for you to try.

Chef Watson isn’t just a clever program: It’s part of IBM’s broader initiative to monetize its supercomputer. Three years after Watson defeated Ken Jennings at Jeopardy, IBM Research is harnessing the power of its landmark technology not only to generate innovative new recipes but also to potentially assist doctors in diagnoses and help investors see market trends early. “Ultimately, we want Watson tech to avail itself to everyone,” says IBM Watson Group VP Stephen Gold.

Chef Watson works by juggling three databases. The first is devoted to what’s called hedonic psychophysics, which is essentially the flavors people like and dislike at the molecular level. The second is Bon Appétit‘s library of 9,000 recipes, complete with ingredients, measurements, and step-by-step preparations. The third includes “chemoinformatics“–which marries the first two databases, informing the system which molecular flavor compounds are in which foods. In other words, Chef Watson can create combinations of ingredients that it knows will taste good, even if nobody has ever thought to put them together before.

Refining Watson’s back-end culinary intelligence was just part of the challenge. Designers then had to make the huge amount of information feel both accessible and delightful to click on, which forced them to answer a deceptively simple question: Just how many recipes should Watson give someone when the possibilities approach infinity? At its South by Southwest debut last March (where IBM distributed Watson-created dishes from a food truck, along with bottles of the program’s Thai-inspired barbecue sauce), Chef Watson offered users a daunting 5,000 recipes in response to any simple query. “Thousands was clearly too many,” says lead designer Jacquelyn Martino. So they decided to scale back to 10. “But then people said, ‘This is Watson! Seriously, only 10?’ ”