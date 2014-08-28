Samsung Is Unpacking New Products On September 3, And We’ll Be There

Apple isn’t the only company holding a big product launch event in September. Actually, Samsung is going to have three of them–simultaneously–in Berlin, Beijing, and New York. They’re happening on Wednesday, September 3, less than a week before Apple’s bash in Cupertino .





What will Samsung introduce at the event it’s dubbing Samsung Unpacked 2014 Episode 2? It’s a given that the company will announce the Galaxy Note 4, the newest version of its humongous, pen-equipped “phablet” phone. Rumor has it that it may also show a virtual-reality headset created in collaboration with Oculus. There could be more.

My colleague Chris Gayomali and I will be attending the NYC version of Unpacked, and will be liveblogging the news as we learn it, starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. See you then, I hope.