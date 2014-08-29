The Recommender: Kc Ifeanyi, The Guy Who Won An Emmy And Won’t Let You Forget It

Titillating Fact: My name is a lie. What you’ll see on my birth certificate, driver’s license, etc. is “Kaine,” (pronounced “Ki-neh” but people always say “Kane”…I feel your pain, Kanye) but my middle name starts with an “N.” And it wasn’t until the 4th grade when I found out where the “C” comes from (I can count on one hand how many people outside my family knows the history of that mystery letter). And since we’re on the subject, technically my name is spelled with a capital “K” and a lowercased “c.” Oh, and I won an Emmy after only working one year in television, NBD.

Click to expand Photo: Courtesy of FX

1. American Horror Story: Freakshow’s Poster Is Everything I Need Right Now

This show isn’t remotely scary but I can’t seem to stop watching it. Maybe it’s the amazing acting (paging Jessica Lange), maybe it’s the plot lines that are just twisted enough to keep me interested, maybe it’s Angela Bassett’s tri-boobs. That’s right: The latest installment of AHS has Ms. Bassett with three boobs, Kathy Bates with a beard that puts my peach fuzz to shame, Sarah Paulson x2, and who knows what else…Ryan Murphy, you creative bastard, I’m devoting my entire October to your “Freakshow.”

2. Hello Kitty’s Existential Crisis

Where were you when you found out Hello Kitty is not, in fact, a kitty? I can tell you where I was: At work laughing my ass off at the conversation that followed in our company chat room when writer Chris Gayomali broke the news. Needless to say, it destroyed everyone’s faith in humanity and made us all wonder who we are.

Screenshot of Fast Company Chatroom

3. Miranda July Wants You To Find “Somebody”