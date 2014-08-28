Matthew Dear And GE Drop Science, And Cats Take Over Pizza Hut: The Top Five Ads Of The Week

Dropping science is a longstanding musical tradition , but you practically need a lab coat for electronic musician and DJ Matthew Dear’s newest song. “Drop Science” uses more than 1,000 sound samples from machines and facilities at GE’s Global Research Center in Niskayuna, New York.

Dear said the project was like “a tightrope to walk to make sure it was equal parts experimentation, something that represented GE, but also something that was clearly one of my productions. It was an interesting blend to hit all those angles without going too far off in one direction.”

What: Ricky Gervais imagines what it would be like if he starred in House of Cards, Lilyhammer, and Orange is the New Black.

Who: Netflix

Why We Care: Nothing too fancy here, just a funny guy in a funny ad that also spotlights one of the primary pleasures of the platform–binge watching. And face it, Gervais makes one hell of a bearded ladyman.

What: Electronic musician and DJ Matthew Dear took a trip to GE’s Global Research Lab and collected a wide variety of whirring, bleeping, and vibrating machinery, then used the more than 1,000 sound samples to create a brand new track.

Who: GE, Matthew Dear, The Barbarian Group, m ss ng p eces

Why We Care: It’s a cool piece of content that fans will actually enjoy, and shows GE’s innovative spirit goes beyond the oven in the kitchen. The brand also opened up GE’s sound catalog to everyone, distributing the track, stems, and video files as a BitTorrent bundle.

What: Bissell Canada brand manager Ravi Dalchand is so confident in the brand’s new Symphony steam cleaner, he cleaned a small square of space on the floor of Toronto’s busiest subway station and ate pasta off it.

Who: Bissell, KBS+ Toronto

Why We Care: In the era of viral videos and stuntvertising, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see brands pulling a Victor Kiam. Sure we were impressed when the president of Volvo Trucks went out on a line, but eating off a floor 400,000 people walk on every day takes things up a nasty notch.





What: Anti-litter ads that use mash-ups of tossed packaging to scold those that don’t give a hoot.

Who: City of Toronto, Publicis Canada, Livegreen

Why We Care: Littering has been a problem for a long time, just ask Woodsy. It’s enough to bring you to tears. These ads, however, are insults wrapped in clever and creative clothing. One second you’re admiring an artful mash-up of Lay’s Chips and Krazy Glue, the next you’re overcome with shame about that gum wrapper you dropped on the sidewalk. It’s too bad some short-sighted brands have now gone and forced the campaign to be pulled.