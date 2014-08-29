Coffee Hacks, Annoying Emails, And Early Risers: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Month

This month may have been the worst ever , but we still have to wake up, grab our coffee, and tackle the day. Timing our coffee for the best mood-lift, cutting down on unnecessary decisions, and waking up to our gender biases have kept us busy in August.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the month of August.





Whether your day starts at 6:30 a.m. with the sun or a more leisurely 9a.m., setting your alarm clock a little earlier means more hours in the day–and we all want more of that. Is it really worth losing the sleep, though? We investigated, with readers’ help.





Many of us rise and shine only when there’s a cup of coffee within our immediate grasp. For the truly addicted, this exercise in restraint brings real, scientifically proven (and surprising) benefits.





Companies with a 30% proportion of young people in higher roles saw “aggressive growth,” according to a new study–and the top 20% financially had almost twice as many women in leadership roles. The numbers are clear: Can we start being paid equally, now?





“Jessica is really talented, but I wish she’d be less abrasive. She comes on too strong.” Do men hear similar workplace criticisms? This story’s already garnered debate in the comments–head over to share your own opinion.





Self-destructing emails, an inbox snooze button, a self-aggregating newsletter report: Sound too good to be true? These and more are possible, and will make you feel like a Gmail James Bond.