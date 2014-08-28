Video Messaging App Says Audio Recording Of Michael Brown’s Shooting Is Authentic

While the anonymous Glide user was chatting with a friend, the sounds of what appear to be gunshots can be heard in the background (CNN video below). The user turned over the video to the FBI as evidence. Forensic audio expert Paul Ginsberg told CNN he detected six shots, followed by four more after a brief pause. An autopsy report commissioned by Brown’s family said the unarmed man was shot at least six times. A Glide representative told the Washington Post the video is “absolutely” authentic.

“While tragedy is never good news, and our hearts go out to the family of Michael Brown, this incident underscores how technology is changing the landscape of not only journalism, but also criminology,” Glide said in a blog post. “Because Glide is the only messaging application using streaming video technology, each message is simultaneously recorded and transmitted, so the exact time can be verified to the second. In this case, the video in question was created at 12:02:14 PM CDT on Saturday, August 9th.”