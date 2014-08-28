Join Us For Live Coverage Of Apple’s Event On September 9





The current wisdom is that the company will be unveiling three major products at the event: an 4.7-inch iPhone, a 5.5-inch iPhone, and something wearable–which could make this one of the most eventful Apple events in a long time.

This event will be held at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts at De Anza College in Apple’s hometown of Cupertino, California–the same venue that the company chose more than 30 years ago when it announced the first Mac. I’ll be in the audience, busily liveblogging the news as it happens. Here’s where you’ll be able to join me (you can go there now to set up a reminder).

We have at least a vague sense of what the new iPhones might be like, but there are lots of significant details which remain unknown–such as any camera improvements, for instance. And we know virtually nothing about Apple’s wearable plans.

Fine by me: I like surprises. But I can’t wait until we can stop wondering and start talking about actual products. And in less than two weeks, that day will come.