Infographic: A Statistical Break-d’oh-n Of The 25 Types of “Simpsons” Episodes

Back when The Simpsons was first starting to catch on, roughly 87 years ago, the show’s clear star was towheaded youngster, Bart Simpson. Possibly you remember shirts baring Bart’s then-catchphrase “Don’t Have a Cow, Man” filling out flea markets from state to state. It wasn’t until the show started centering on lovable buffoon Homer, however, that The Simpsons came into its own. All these years later the Homer episodes are still the most popular, or at least the most prolific. A new infographic breaks down exactly how popular, by comparing these episodes with all the other categories that have risen up across the show’s legendary run.

Visual storytelling company Beutler Ink took on the gargantuan task of assigning a type to every single Simpsons so far. The resulting infographic, fittingly titled “552 Days of Springfield: A Perfectly Cromulent Infographic” reveals the stunning breadth of storytelling devices the show’s writers have used. Apparently, the 552 episodes contain 25 kinds of basic styles. Aside from those that are geared around characters, there are also traveling episodes, flashbacks and flash forwards, various holidays, and ensemble pieces. Viewers caught many of them on FXX during its marathon broadcast run but they’ll really be able to really dig into their favorite episode types when FXX releases its Simpsons World app this fall, which allows fans to view any episode, see clips, read original scripts and wallow in episodes by theme or character.

Click to expand Infographic: via Visual.ly

