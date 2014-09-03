Does Incentivizing Employees With Free Food Actually Work?

A couple of centuries ago, women were taught the way to a man’s heart was through his stomach. In today’s world this dating advice seems overtly old-fashioned, but the theory could partially hold true for companies wanting to retain employees.

According to a recent WorkSphere survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of the staffing agency Spherion, if you want a happy worker, then feed them. Around 30% of respondents said the availability of food throughout the day contributes to their workplace happiness.

If a company’s culture is not healthy, then the offerings the company provides its employees–such as food, day care, or concierge services–run the risk of being viewed as bribes versus perks.

Whether you offer free cookies in the break room, doughnuts at meetings, or–following the lead of Google, Facebook, and Twitter–provide full-blown meals prepared by a company chef, smart companies should give the idea some thought, but understand that free food doesn’t necessarily equal a more productive staff. It’s more complicated than that, say experts.

“With examples like Google, we’re constantly reminded of the chicken-or-the-egg dilemma,” says Frank Bosco, assistant professor of management in the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business in Richmond, Virginia. “That is–is Google successful because they offer all sorts of perks, resulting in better-performing employees? Or, do they offer free food because they’ve been so successful over the years?”

Bosco says it’s tempting to believe that free food affects performance, but there isn’t solid research that the tactic alone produces long-lasting results. “Free food is highly appreciated–we can be certain about that much,” he says. “However, what remains to be demonstrated empirically is that the perk actually has an impact on important employee outcomes.”

A 2013 State of the American Workplace study by Gallup found that flexible hours increases employee happiness more than free lunch at the office; however, employee happiness isn’t the driver of company success.

The study also found that indulging employees is no substitute for engaging them. “Gallup research shows that while keeping employees happy or satisfied is a worthy goal that can help build a more positive workplace, simply measuring workers’ satisfaction or happiness levels is insufficient to create sustainable change, retain top performers, and positively affect the bottom line,” the report reads.