Summer Vacation Is Officially Over. How To Ease Back Into Work

Being greeted by an overflowing inbox and a hectic meeting schedule may cause you to suffer from the back-to-work blues, making it difficult to focus on that mountain of work in front of you. Business coach Robyn McLeod, says succumbing to the pressure to speed back into work can undo any benefits you may have received from taking a break.

Follow these tips to re-integrate to work after your holiday and avoid the post-vacation hangover.

Making a successful transition back to work starts before you even leave the office. Schedule catch-up time in your calendar and make it sacred. “The worst thing to do coming back from vacation is walking into the office Monday morning with a slate of meetings and conference calls,” says McLeod. Blocking off time in your calendar to catch up on emails and reconnect with your job will help you find some stability and get the lay of the land before moving forward.

Avoid the back-to-work email backlog by making use of email management tools. Outlook, for example, allows you to set up rules to move emails that you’re cc’d on into a separate folder than those that you’re listed as the main recipient on. This can help ensure what’s in your inbox are the important emails that you need to be looking at immediately upon your return.

Bring some of the positive feelings you had while on vacation back to the office to keep your holiday high going. Adding a photo or small memento of your trip to your workspace can serve to remind you of the wonderful time you had and help you hold onto the positive energy that comes from taking time away to recharge.

Just like a new backpack can help kids get amped up about going back to school, having something to look forward to can help you feel excited about returning to work post-vacation. Think about one thing that excites you about the work that you do. Is there a particular project that you’re looking forward to working on, or an opportunity to become involved in a new initiative?