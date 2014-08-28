David Fincher Does His Version Of Normal For The Gap

Whether it’s Zodiac, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, or any other of his Hollywood hits, David Fincher is known for bringing a distinctive, often dark, style to a story.

The same can be said for his ads, as we’ve seen across a collection that includes spots for Nike, Coke, and Heineken. Now the director of the highly anticipated Gone Girl has lent his lens to a series of four spots for The Gap’s new “Dress Normal” campaign with agency Wieden+Kennedy New York.





Shot in black and white, the ads are part of the retailer’s new “Normal” push, which included print ads featuring celebrities like Elisabeth Moss and Angelica Huston and urged people to “Dress Normal.”

Here, “normal” translates to timeless classic through a mix of music and settings not tied to a specific era. Why is that girl soaking wet? Does anyone golf in the middle of the night dressed like that? Sure it’s all a bit surreal. Face it, the driving range crowd looks more like this, but Fincher’s version of normal makes a basic pair of pants seem pretty badass.