See Mr. Incredible, Maleficent, And Other Disney Icons As Mini Heroes In A Giant World

In 2010, photographer Kurt Moses traveled across the country with his wife, photographing small toy people in large real-world spaces. The collection, Un Petit Monde , features a teeny-tiny fisherman riding his bike to a Florida wharf and a diminutive woman getting handcuffed by toy police on a deserted Tribeca street. Now Moses has lent his whimsical photographic eye and sly humor to famous Disney characters. To help publicize the studio’s new movie, Big Hero 6, Moses has shot popular heroes and heroines from Disney Infinity (the game that uses tiny toy versions of the famous animated characters) in a variety of everyday settings.





At the Lil’Dog Car and Pet Wash in Two Harbors, Minnesota, tiny Mr. Incredible washes a white van. In Leif Ericson Park, located in Duluth, Rapunzel stands atop a stone ledge (with loads of cascading fake hair). Lightning McQueen and Holley Shiftwell prepare to drag race through Times Square. And Disney’s newest hero, a “robotic synthformer” named Baymax, prepares to fly over Union Square. There are 15 shots total. Each features a closeup of a real-life scene evocative of a famous movie scene, as well as a wide shot, revealing the full (giant) surroundings. To capture the images, Moses used a fish eye lens and shallow depth of field, which enabled him to put the characters in crisp focus against a dream-like backdrop.





The series is titled “It’s a Small World” (it’s Disney after all). And it’s an apt description. Moses’s last project took him from coast to coast. This time, the majority of these superheroes and heroines were shot in Minnesota.