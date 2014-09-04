Because There Might Be No Better Use For Beacon Tech Than To Find Ice Cream

For centuries the act of buying an ice cream bar has remained essentially unchanged. You either go to the corner store and dig through the freezer, or wait until you hear that magical tune echoing through your neighborhood . The only beacon technology in use was the small part of a child’s brain that can hear that distorted version of “Pop Goes the Weasel” from 18 blocks away.

But Magnum is pulling this process into the 21st century with its new M-Pulse app that utilizes iBeacons to help Londoners find cold tasty treats, get special offers and find friends to share them with.





Magnum is the first Unilever brand in the U.K. to use beacon technology. The app is a pilot project and one of the first supported by The Unilever Foundry, a program to bring tech startups and brands together. Agency Karmarama’s newly acquired mobile agency Nice built the app and startup NewAer developed its underlying software.