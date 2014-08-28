Microsoft Is Fusing The Consumer And Business Versions of OneDrive–Starting With Android

Microsoft’s OneDrive online storage service is available in two versions. There’s the consumer edition , which more than 250 million people use, and there’s OneDrive for Business , which adds additional features relating to security and legal compliance that corporate customers care about.

The company is rolling out a new version of the OneDrive mobile app that lets you access both versions. Your own stuff and your company’s stuff are both available, and you can switch between them with a few taps.

That’s at least mildly interesting. But here’s a fact about the new version that I find fascinating: It’s arriving first in the Android version of OneDrive.





According to Microsoft corporate vice president Chris Jones, there’s no big strategic reason why the new feature is debuting on Android–it’s just timing relating to a recent Microsoft reorganization that put its OneDrive and SharePoint teams into one group, pooling the company’s consumer and work-oriented online storage efforts. That merger happened at least in part because Microsoft wanted its services to reflect a world in which the average phone, tablet, and PC is used for both personal and professional purposes.

That Microsoft is improving an app for a competing OS first reflects its recent strategy to make its products good everywhere people use them.

“It was the first thing on our list, the first client we shipped out of the combined organization,” Jones says of the Android app. “The first opportunity to deliver on that promise.”