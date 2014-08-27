Jon Stewart Nails Fox News Over Michael Brown Coverage

In a Daily Show rant for the ages, Jon Stewart has summed up the outrage and frustration so many have been feeling toward the media coverage following Michael Brown’s murder at the hands of a Ferguson, Mo. police officer.

On August 9, Brown, an 18-year-old unarmed black teenager, was gunned down by white police officer Darren Wilson. Since then, the city of Ferguson has erupted in days of violent protests, President Barack Obama released a statement to Brown’s family offering his condolences, civil rights leaders including Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton have joined the conversation, and Brown was laid to rest with no clear answers in sight.

Although details of the shooting incident are still coming to light, some media outlets have used this time of uncertainty and ongoing investigations to essentially assassinate Brown’s character and make the excruciatingly weak argument that this shouldn’t be a race issue…and here’s where Stewart comes in.

Railing against Fox News in particular, Stewart blasts its coverage as only he can–going so far as to say “You really do have no fucking idea, do you?” after rolling a soundbite of Sean Hannity describing what he does when he’s stopped by police while carrying a gun.

Yeah, just let that soak in for a bit.

Stewart even hits a personal note when one of his own correspondents was stopped by security while on location for an interview.

There’s no better way of putting it when Stewart says, “Race is there and it is a constant. You’re tired of hearing about it? Imagine how fucking exhausting it is living it.”