The Time I Cold Called Carole King And Helped Her Write A #1 Hit

I was two months into my new job at Screen Gems–EMI Music when I happened across a Rolodex in the president’s office that happened to have Carole King’s home phone number on it. It was hard not to notice the orange markings that read EXTREMELY PRIVATE–DO NOT CALL. I immediately wrote the number down, raced back to my office, and called it before I had a chance to convince myself not to do something so crazy.

Sure enough, the card was right. It turned out to be Carole King’s private number at her house in Idaho where she was living with her husband and two young children. When she answered, I introduced myself and said I was new to the company and was available if she did not have another contact. She told me that she would love to work with somebody at her publishing company, but nobody had called her in almost 10 years. I jumped right in and asked what she was working on at that moment. She told me she was in the middle of writing a song with her original cowriter and now ex-husband, the legendary Gerry Goffin. The song they were writing was called “Time Don’t Run Out on Me.” I knew plenty of people who were looking for great songs and asked her if I could hear it. She sounded a little reluctant but said sure and put the phone down on the piano. After a moment, she started to sing. Just for me, and only for me, a brand-new song still being created, still in process.

Please understand, I knew exactly who Carole King was. I always knew who Carole King was. From my earliest days figuring out who wrote the songs on my beloved Beatles albums, I read C. King/G. Goffin as the cowriters of “Chains” and never forgot. I knew that she also wrote songs for so many different artists, including Aretha Franklin, The Drifters, The Monkees, Little Eve, and Grand Funk Railroad. I knew almost every line of every song from her album Tapestry. I knew practically everything she had written. In a word, I idolized her and her sustaining ability to write hits songs. She was and is one of the greatest songwriters of this generation. So to hear her singing live over the telephone, in a private performance just for me, was more than astonishing. If it was not quite touching the face of the Almighty, it was like hearing one of the angels playing the piano and singing.

John Lennon said that you know you’ve heard a good bridge because it’s the first thing you want to hear again when the song is over. Well, not in this case.

Everything was going along perfectly, and I was having one of the greatest days of my life, and then something happened. That something was the bridge of her song. The bridge is supposed to be exactly that–a bridge, a musical idea that is neither the verse nor the chorus but explores the idea of the song in a new way, bringing you the listener back around to the chorus or refrain from a different angle. John Lennon said that you know you’ve heard a good bridge because it’s the first thing you want to hear again when the song is over. Well, not in this case.

The song was remarkable and amazing, but . . . the bridge just was not. It was wrong for the song and I knew it the minute I heard it. When the song ended she picked the phone, slightly out of breath, and said, “So what do you think?” I knew it was one of those moments, a moment I would never have again. I chose my words carefully and said, “Carole, if we are going to work with each other, I have to be able to be completely honest with you about your music and my reaction to it. It is the very least I owe you if you are going to let me in to your world like that.” She said a tentative okay and so I told her what I thought.

I told her that the song was great and that it took me on a wonderful journey, but that the bridge she had written was not perfect for that song, that it did not sound right and possibly belonged in a different song. Then I held my breath. A long and silent pause followed, during which time it occurred to me that these might be my last few minutes in the music business. I had just called one of my new employer’s most important songwriters, having nicked her phone number off the president’s private Rolodex, and then practically insulted her songwriting and creativity. It would have been like getting a job with the Yankees, stumbling into Derek Jeter’s private number and calling him to discuss his bunting in the late innings of close games.

Finally she said, “Okay, I’ll think about it and let you know.” We said good-bye pleasantly enough, but still . . . what had I just done? I raced into the office of the president, Lester Sill, a legend in his own right, and confessed to him everything. Soon his office was filled with executives wagging their fingers at me and asking me just what the hell I was thinking and who did I think I was. I suggested politely that everybody calm down somewhat until she called back, or didn’t call back, and held out the possibility that everything would turn out just fine. I kept saying it, hoping to convince them and me. Maybe it’ll turn out just fine.