With Google Glass App, Pandora Puts Music Controls On Users’ Faces

The music streaming company said the app originated as a hackathon project built over three days. On Google Glass, music can be played over the device’s built-in speaker, using bone conduction technology or earbud accessories.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

With the app, Glass explorers can access radio stations and create new stations using voice commands or the device’s touchpad. The touchpad can also be used to pause, skip, stop, and thumbs-up or down a track. The following images are what Glass wearers will see on the display when interacting with the Pandora app.

Image: courtesy of Pandora

Wearables are playing a new role in Pandora’s strategy. This Glass app comes after the company released iOS and Android apps for the Pebble smartwatch. “We look forward to learning more about the wearables space from our launch on Glass and will continue to explore how we can develop meaningful Pandora experiences for our listeners on new devices and technologies,” director of device engineering Carl Edwards said in a blog post.