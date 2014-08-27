What Happens When 3-D Printing Outgrows Plastics?

Yes, computer-created desserts are about to become a reality thanks to 3D Systems’s new ChefJet printer, which is able to print whole confections.

3-D printed candy

“The ChefJet printers operate using a process that’s a lot like making frosting in your kitchen at home,” says creative director of food products at 3D Systems Liz Von Hasseln. “The ChefJet builds up a confection by adding the wet ingredients of a given recipe to the dry ingredients, only very very precisely, on a layer-by-layer basis.”

Using a 3-D printer in the kitchen gives chefs a completely new way to express their artistic talents. Printing desserts is also a natural fit for the technology, says Von Hasseln, “There’s already a cultural expectation of a dessert as a designed object–it’s a space that values embellishment and experimentation and customization.”

Printing food has long been a popular idea. Even MakerBot originally tried to print using frosting, but the efforts ultimately failed. It turned to plastics instead. This is why the material science side of 3-D printing is so important; without advances there we’d be stuck printing the same objects. Structur3D is approaching the industry from the materials side rather than the mechanical engineering side.

“At the end of the day, being able to move into these new materials gives more options for flexibility, edibility, aesthetics, and how something feels to the touch,” says Structur3D CTO Andrew Finkle. “All these new properties beyond plastic allow printing endless applications now.”

The ChefJet comes in two models: one that prints foods in color and one that only prints them in black and white.