Which Profession Has The Highest Rate Of Drug Abuse?

Anyone who works hard might like to relax at the end of the day with a glass of wine, a beer, and, depending on the job in question, a joint, a bit of oxy, or a bump or two. An infographic assembled by Klean Treatment Centers , shows the relative rates of drug abuse, according to professions. These 10 career categories–from business, to the arts, to agriculture–have the highest rates of drug use, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health .

Food service ranks the highest, with an estimated 17.4% of workers abusing substances. Based on everything we know from reading Kitchen Confidential, this should come as no shock. But it’s still mildly surprising that food services AND construction workers are both statistically bigger drug consumers than those who work, broadly, in the “creative industries.”

Although artists are known for burning the candle at both ends, they only come in third at 12.4%. But the results (as presented here) lump entertainment, design, sports, and art into one huge category–those designers are likely bringing down the average.

The organization behind the study points out that these careers generally “allow for more absenteeism and random work schedules.” They also note that construction workers are more likely to abuse alcohol, while food-service workers and arts, design, entertainment, and sports workers are more likely to abuse illicit drugs.

Office or administrative workers come in last at 7.5%, a number that surely increased with the domination of the open-office plan.