See Your Instagram Feed Pressed Onto Vinyl In The Interactive “Hashtag My Ass” Video

You’ve always known that you, your friends, your family, your dog, the various attractive meals that you ate over the past few years, and the view from your hotel window when you went on vacation two months ago all deserve to star in a music video. You just haven’t known how to make that actually happen.





Finally, though, the answer is upon you: the interactive music video for French house producer Etienne de Crecy’s “Hashtag My Ass.”

De Crecy’s video–directed by the artist, with content production by Stinkdigital–asks for authorization to scan your Instagram feed. Then it poaches 20 or so images, along with the hashtags that you’ve used on some of them, and incorporates them into the video. The video itself is pretty simple stuff–a crate-digging DJ sifts through a stack of vinyl albums, each of which features images from your Instagram feed; later, lots of butts shaking!–but there’s a legitimate thrill in seeing your own photos recontextualized in the service of de Crecy’s video (which, again, we should add is heavy on the butt shots). All videos, naturally, are shareable on a variety of platforms, with embeddable links for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr built right into the web app (which also works on phones, tablets, etc). Even better, clicking the YouTube link publishes it directly to de Crecy’s own YouTube channel, so you don’t have to treat the video as a personal endorsement–even if it is, you know, full of pictures of you and your friends.