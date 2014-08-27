No-Arm Selfie, Panodash, and 5 Other Creative Smartphone Photography Hacks

Apps like Instagram have unofficially gamified photography. We don’t just shoot pictures to document our lives and share them with others. We also want to win, and take the most-“hearted” pictures possible. Unlike other competitive activities, though, cheating here is not unethical. Well, passing off somebody else’s photo as your own and photoshopping are both actionable offenses, but most other photography tricks will just earn you points for creativity.





“7 Smartphone Photography Tips and Tricks” is a new video created by The Cooperative of Photography to show you how to blow everyone’s minds with insane Instagramming. (Aside from knowing to squinch in photos.) In the video, Munich-based photographer Lorenz Holder demonstrates methods like the DIY tripod and shutter cable, using a drop of water as a macro lens, and using a drinking glass for halfway underwater pictures. These tricks may not turn you into Annie Leibovitz with an iPhone overnight, but it will put you on the path toward all the Instagram-hearts your heart desires.





[h/t to Laughing Squid]