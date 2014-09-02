The Hidden Advantages Of Being The Least Experienced Person In The Room

The new guy gets little respect. He’s given the jobs no one else wants, and is clearly the low man on the totem pole. He’s not always valued, after all … what does he know? He’s new.

But new has qualities that experience does not bring, says Roger L. Beahm, professor of marketing at Wake Forest University and executive director of the school’s Center for Retail Innovation: “Experience is like having a larger rear view mirror that lets you look further back in the past,” he says. “We tend to think the past can provide a vision into the future but the past is not a good predictor. In fact, if you want innovation, it’s the dead opposite.”

Instead of defaulting to the most experienced person in a company, leadership should welcome the opinions of the inexperienced. “They’ve earned that right; you’ve screened them or brought them in,” says Beahm. “Don’t reject their offhand ideas without allowing them a chance to express their thinking.”

Here are four reasons why inexperience can be an advantage:

Someone with experience can become too close to a project and develop tunnel vision, says Beahm. Ideas or opinions from an inexperienced source, however, can be a much-needed cure to this myopia as they can provide a reality check for those who have lost perspective.

“An inexperienced person can see the periphery and what may be lurking on the outside that’s potentially negative,” he says.

While experience is valuable, it poses a potential risk because it may lead a person to believe that certain things will only work in a certain way, says Beahm. Focus groups are a good example of the value of inexperience; they provide important feedback from people who aren’t close to the subject matter.