The 7 Common (And Totally Avoidable) Mistakes New Managers Make

No wonder people screw it up. But while “Everyone certainly has the right to screw up in her own individual way,” says Lindsey Pollak, whose new management book Becoming the Boss is out this month, there are also “classic mistakes” made by “pretty much everyone I interviewed.” Here’s what they are, and how to avoid them:

People often get promoted because they are awesome at what they do. But once you’re in management, “your job is no longer to be the star as a contributor. Your job is now to manage through other people’s successes,” says Pollak. This is a huge change in thinking, and unfortunately, many new managers “keep trying to do their old jobs and be a manager at the same time.”

Your job is no longer to be the star as a contributor. Your job is now to manage through other people’s successes.

The net result is that you have twice as much work. Your company may not help you figure out this new coach mindset, but the good news is that people have been writing about leadership since the dawn of the printed word. Avail yourself of this literature and you’ll figure out how to motivate others toward greater ends.

This mistake follows closely from clinging to an individual contributor identity. New managers often tell their direct reports “Let me just do this for you,” Pollak says. But if you hate being micromanaged, you can imagine that no one else likes it either, and time spent micromanaging is time not spent leading. “It’s a perfect combination of disaster, which is why so many people don’t like their managers.”

“How you begin is so important to how you’re perceived by your team,” Pollak says. In particular, “don’t hide behind technology.” While it may be easier and more convenient to communicate by email, “in managing people, that human touch is still extremely important for good things and not-so-good things.” You want to figure out what works and what doesn’t for different people, and assumptions can get you in trouble later on.

You want to come across as authentic and approachable. But unfortunately, the way you do this can be a real “credibility buster,” says Pollak. If you are younger than many of the people you’re managing, you don’t need to belabor this. If you’re much older, don’t go on about how you’re bad with technology, or otherwise play into stereotypes. “Don’t sabotage yourself in a multigenerational workplace,” Pollak says. You can respect others without putting yourself down.