How To Silence Your Inner Critic Once And For All

You know, that chatty inner voice that’s constantly correcting what you do and say. It motivates us to be better, warns of danger, and corrects us when we make mistakes. But, sometimes, that incessant voice that keeps behavior and actions in check gets a little power-hungry and abusive.

“Is it causing excessive stress, depression, anxiety? Is it causing you to not do things? Are you procrastinating or avoiding? If so, then it’s not the right thought for you,” says Lake Forest, Ill. psychologist Elizabeth R. Lombardo, author of Better Than Perfect: 7 Strategies to Crush Your Inner Critic and Create a Life You Love.

Your inner critic is only a problem if it’s crossed that line from helping you get better to constantly berating you. If it’s causing stress, anxiety, or depression, here’s how to shut it down.

The more stressed out, fearful, upset, or anxious you are, the louder that inner voice is, Lombardo says. So, before you try to deal with it, find a way to blow off some steam. Go for a walk or run. Do some deep-breathing exercises. Use the techniques that work for you.

“I don’t care how smart you are. If your stress level is at an eight or nine or 10, you’re not thinking rationally, so one of the first things to do is to do something healthy and helpful to bring down the stress,” she says.

Too many people try to run away from or ignore their inner critic when they should be exploring that contrarian voice, says Stacey Sargent, founder of Seattle, Washington-based Connect Growth and Development, and author of Inner Critic, Inner Success: Claiming Your Critic While Taming Your Success.