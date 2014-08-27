Could You Get Everyone In Union Square To Shut Up For Free U.S. Open Tickets?

New York City isn’t a place known for its tranquility. People yell here . So much so that’s it’s a quotable cliche . So how hard would it be to get everyone in Union Square, one of the city’s busiest gathering places, to be quiet?





That’s what Heineken and agency Wieden + Kennedy New York are looking to find out with this U.S. Open-themed challenge. The beer brand brought a tennis umpire’s chair to the square and asked passersby if they might be able to bring the silence like it was Arthur Ashe Stadium, for two free Open tickets.





Your first instinct may be to use the microphone as a tool of aggression, but the winner here proves that it takes intrigue and a bit of a story to get people to just shut the sweet hell up for a minute.