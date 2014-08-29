How To Live In The Moment And Get Work Done At The Same Time

If you are like me, you probably find yourself multitasking more, yet feeling like it really isn’t benefiting you. As a society, we’re stressing out about more and accomplishing less, adversely impacting both our mindsets and our productivity.

Most of us think of this as the new normal, and we’ve gotten used to juggling more. The begrudging acceptance of this attitude prevents companies from taking actions needed to keep workers focused and productive.

A stretched-thin, stressed-out workplace is not the workplace of the future. It falls on business managers to change this culture and promote focus and compassion–a concept making the rounds in workplace circles known as “mindfulness.” This is the technique of tuning out the noise and focusing deliberately on what is important.

Studies have found that mindfulness at work can increase engagement, productivity, innovation, and measurable business results. Here are three tips to increasing your mindfulness so that you cross tasks off your list and stress about them less.

Neuroscience research shows that even short trainings in mindfulness can measurably reduce stress and increase cooperation and team-building. In other words, focus, well-being, happiness, and compassion are skills that complement executive behaviors and can be learned, practiced, and mastered.

And here’s the thing: You don’t have to visit a yoga studio or spend a ton of money to become mindful. You can start by paying extra attention to one seemingly mundane task a day, at the start of your day before other people’s demands take over, like while you are brushing your teeth or making breakfast. Simply listen to the noises created by your movements and watching each task you do.

Another great time to practice is while you are waiting. If you arrive to a meeting early, let your mind wander for a short period of time, and gently bring it back.