Divorce Selfies: Now A Thing

A Florida couple officially ended their three-year marriage on Friday night. The finale to their union became the start of something else, though.

Meet the divorce selfie, the newest addition to what life-altering event should be captured with one arm raised, eyes smiling at the camera.

Shortly after finalizing their separation, Keith Hinson and Michelle Knight snapped a picture with–and here’s the maybe-noteworthy part–a very sweet caption. “We are officially un-married,” wrote Kinson. “Here’s to the most friendly, respectful, and loving split imaginable. We smile not because it’s over, but because it happened.”

To which I say: Good for them! Look at how happy they look.

The fact that we incessantly document every minute of our (mostly uneventful) lives is hardly surprising. Selfies are just a trendy word applied to an old thing made common because our phones are always glued to our hands. For proof, here is a quick taxonomy of life’s major milestones now documented in selfie form:

– Engagement selfies (complete with plastic surgery for your fingers!)

– Altar selfies

– After-sex selfies

– Pregnant selfies

– Childbirth selfies

– Death-defying selfies

– Selfies at funerals